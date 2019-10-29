All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD

7816 Signal Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7816 Signal Hill Road, Buckhall, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/17! Stunning wooded views & a great private outdoor 5 acre lot oasis! Sprawling updated rambler. Living room with large picture window & raised brick fireplace. Separate dining room. Huge eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook. Convenient laundry/utility room off kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods floors. Exquisite baths w/private master. Glass door to deck. Lawn mowing and leaf removal included. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Pets allowed case-by-case. App fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2350) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Pets are case-by-case with $500 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD have any available units?
7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD have?
Some of 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

