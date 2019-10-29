7816 SIGNAL HILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/17! Stunning wooded views & a great private outdoor 5 acre lot oasis! Sprawling updated rambler. Living room with large picture window & raised brick fireplace. Separate dining room. Huge eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook. Convenient laundry/utility room off kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods floors. Exquisite baths w/private master. Glass door to deck. Lawn mowing and leaf removal included. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Pets allowed case-by-case. App fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2350) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Pets are case-by-case with $500 pet deposit.