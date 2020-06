Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Contemporary home in very private location, close to Fairfax County line. Open floor plan on main living level with big windows and cathedral ceiling. Home has a full wrap-around deck. Large Family Room and all bedrooms on lower level with big windows and level walk out on two ends. Detached 2-car garage and circular, paved driveway and parking areas. Community has private roads and community river access for residents..... COVID-19 Procedures in effect..... 24 hours advance notice for showings, current Tenant works from home. This property does not accept pets and it is no smoking. Photos were taken prior to current Tenant taking possession.