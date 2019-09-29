All apartments in Buckhall
6413 YATES FORD ROAD

6413 Yates Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

6413 Yates Ford Road, Buckhall, VA 20111

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 YATES FORD ROAD have any available units?
6413 YATES FORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
Is 6413 YATES FORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6413 YATES FORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 YATES FORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6413 YATES FORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 6413 YATES FORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 6413 YATES FORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6413 YATES FORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6413 YATES FORD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 YATES FORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 6413 YATES FORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6413 YATES FORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6413 YATES FORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 YATES FORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 YATES FORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6413 YATES FORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6413 YATES FORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
