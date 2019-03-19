All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11713 Bradley Forest Road

11713 Bradley Forest Road · No Longer Available
Location

11713 Bradley Forest Road, Buckhall, VA 20112

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated one level rambler situated on huge ~ 1/2 acre level fenced lot*Granite Counters/Cabinets/SS Appliances/Carpet/2Newer bathrooms/ Washer/Dryer*Large Office / Playroom Bonus*2 Fireplaces*Absolute Must See Inside*Close to PW PKWY/VRE/MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES/SHOPPING/DINING

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,065, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,065, Available 9/5/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11713 Bradley Forest Road have any available units?
11713 Bradley Forest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 11713 Bradley Forest Road have?
Some of 11713 Bradley Forest Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11713 Bradley Forest Road currently offering any rent specials?
11713 Bradley Forest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11713 Bradley Forest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11713 Bradley Forest Road is pet friendly.
Does 11713 Bradley Forest Road offer parking?
No, 11713 Bradley Forest Road does not offer parking.
Does 11713 Bradley Forest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11713 Bradley Forest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11713 Bradley Forest Road have a pool?
No, 11713 Bradley Forest Road does not have a pool.
Does 11713 Bradley Forest Road have accessible units?
No, 11713 Bradley Forest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11713 Bradley Forest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11713 Bradley Forest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11713 Bradley Forest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11713 Bradley Forest Road does not have units with air conditioning.

