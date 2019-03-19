11713 Bradley Forest Road

Amenities
Renovated one level rambler situated on huge ~ 1/2 acre level fenced lot*Granite Counters/Cabinets/SS Appliances/Carpet/2Newer bathrooms/ Washer/Dryer*Large Office / Playroom Bonus*2 Fireplaces*Absolute Must See Inside*Close to PW PKWY/VRE/MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES/SHOPPING/DINING
Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,065, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,065, Available 9/5/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.