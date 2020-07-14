43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

3 fully finished level brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in Broadlands South - Briar Woods High School, and just around the corner from the new Silver Line Metro. Lower level features spacious rec room with gas fireplace; main level has front living room & dining room, center kitchen, and rear breakfast area and family room. Upper level laundry, soaking tub in master bathroom; 2 spacious junior bedrooms. Rent includes HOA fees, trash, use of 3 pools of your choice, tennis courts, basketball courts, extensive walking trails, and year round community events. Close to shopping, and within walking distance of Olympic sized community pool, nature center, and more! Available August 1 2020.