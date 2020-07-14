All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE

43269 Sunderleigh Square · (703) 309-5093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43269 Sunderleigh Square, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 fully finished level brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in Broadlands South - Briar Woods High School, and just around the corner from the new Silver Line Metro. Lower level features spacious rec room with gas fireplace; main level has front living room & dining room, center kitchen, and rear breakfast area and family room. Upper level laundry, soaking tub in master bathroom; 2 spacious junior bedrooms. Rent includes HOA fees, trash, use of 3 pools of your choice, tennis courts, basketball courts, extensive walking trails, and year round community events. Close to shopping, and within walking distance of Olympic sized community pool, nature center, and more! Available August 1 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE have any available units?
43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE have?
Some of 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
