42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE

42681 Galbraith Square · No Longer Available
Location

42681 Galbraith Square, Broadlands, VA 20148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
FOR RENT Move-in Ready stunning bright and large **2 Car garage Town home w/ 3100 sqf ft. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath. Prime location in Brambleton Community min's from the Town Center, Bright & open floor plan w/3 levels extension, full house freshly painted , gleaming hardwood floors , gourmet kitchen, 42~ Kitchen Cabinets ,custom Granite counter tops , Large Living room , master bedroom w/tray ceiling and his/her large walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms**Large composite Deck w/fenced in wooded backyard and privacy***lots of storage space in garage**Top Loudoun County schools in walking distance. plenty of guest and common area parking. A Must see !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE have any available units?
42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE have?
Some of 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42681 GALBRAITH SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
