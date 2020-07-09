All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

22144 MACDOUGALL TER

22144 Macdougall Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22144 Macdougall Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE -BEAUTIFUL 3 FINISHED LVL TH IN ALEXANDERS'S CHASE *4 BEDROOMS /3.5 BATHS/2 CAR GARAGE *HW FLOORS*GOURMET KITCHEN &SS APPLIANCES^TRANQUIL MASTER W/SITTING RM-2 *HUGE WALK IN CLOSETS -LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH W/SOAKING W/ SOAKING TUB*SEPARATE SHOWER*CUSTOM TILE CONVENIENT LOCATION *GREAT SCHOOLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22144 MACDOUGALL TER have any available units?
22144 MACDOUGALL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 22144 MACDOUGALL TER have?
Some of 22144 MACDOUGALL TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22144 MACDOUGALL TER currently offering any rent specials?
22144 MACDOUGALL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22144 MACDOUGALL TER pet-friendly?
No, 22144 MACDOUGALL TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 22144 MACDOUGALL TER offer parking?
Yes, 22144 MACDOUGALL TER offers parking.
Does 22144 MACDOUGALL TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22144 MACDOUGALL TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22144 MACDOUGALL TER have a pool?
No, 22144 MACDOUGALL TER does not have a pool.
Does 22144 MACDOUGALL TER have accessible units?
No, 22144 MACDOUGALL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 22144 MACDOUGALL TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22144 MACDOUGALL TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 22144 MACDOUGALL TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 22144 MACDOUGALL TER does not have units with air conditioning.

