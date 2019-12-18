All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

22010 AVONWORTH SQ

22010 Avonworth Square · No Longer Available
Location

22010 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Make it your own.... in the most desirable area in Ashburn , walk to shops and restaurants. This spacious end unit town-home has it all... Welcoming foyer leads to formal dinning and formal living with wood floor... Gourmet kitchen adjoined with a family room with a gas fireplace for your cozy nights leads to a maintenance free deck overlooking woods... Recreation room on the lower level with a full bath , two car garages. Upper level features a master bedroom with a luxury bath and another two bedrooms with a hall bathroom. Laundry room on upper level for your convenient...Verizon is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22010 AVONWORTH SQ have any available units?
22010 AVONWORTH SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 22010 AVONWORTH SQ have?
Some of 22010 AVONWORTH SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22010 AVONWORTH SQ currently offering any rent specials?
22010 AVONWORTH SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22010 AVONWORTH SQ pet-friendly?
No, 22010 AVONWORTH SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 22010 AVONWORTH SQ offer parking?
Yes, 22010 AVONWORTH SQ offers parking.
Does 22010 AVONWORTH SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22010 AVONWORTH SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22010 AVONWORTH SQ have a pool?
No, 22010 AVONWORTH SQ does not have a pool.
Does 22010 AVONWORTH SQ have accessible units?
No, 22010 AVONWORTH SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 22010 AVONWORTH SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22010 AVONWORTH SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 22010 AVONWORTH SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 22010 AVONWORTH SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
