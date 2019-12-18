22010 AVONWORTH SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Make it your own.... in the most desirable area in Ashburn , walk to shops and restaurants. This spacious end unit town-home has it all... Welcoming foyer leads to formal dinning and formal living with wood floor... Gourmet kitchen adjoined with a family room with a gas fireplace for your cozy nights leads to a maintenance free deck overlooking woods... Recreation room on the lower level with a full bath , two car garages. Upper level features a master bedroom with a luxury bath and another two bedrooms with a hall bathroom. Laundry room on upper level for your convenient...Verizon is included in the rent.