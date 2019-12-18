21938 Bramblebush Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148 Broadlands South
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Move in ready, 3 pristine levels, 3BR,2FB,2HB,1 Car garage. Backing to woods, Freshly painted, Master bath remodeled. Hardwoods Main Level, S/S appliances. Gas fireplace rec. room. Patio and Deck. 1 mile to silver line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
