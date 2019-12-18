All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE

21938 Bramblebush Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21938 Bramblebush Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready, 3 pristine levels, 3BR,2FB,2HB,1 Car garage. Backing to woods, Freshly painted, Master bath remodeled. Hardwoods Main Level, S/S appliances. Gas fireplace rec. room. Patio and Deck. 1 mile to silver line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE have any available units?
21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE have?
Some of 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21938 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
