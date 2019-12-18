Rent Calculator
Home
/
Broadlands, VA
/
21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:21 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE
21902 Schenley Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21902 Schenley Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 level Town home with 2 car garage! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Gourmet kitchen w/ss appliances & granite counters. fireplace! Master suite & huge walk-in closet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE have any available units?
21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Broadlands, VA
.
What amenities does 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Broadlands
.
Does 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21902 SCHENLEY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
