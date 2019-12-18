21590 IREDELL TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This three bedroom town home has it all!!! Very well maintained home is full of natural light and great finishes!!Huge kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances**oak cabinets**3 level bump out**Great deck overlooking treed common area**Luxurious master bath with soaking tub**Excellent location**will not disappoint!