Home
/
Broadlands, VA
/
21590 IREDELL TER
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:02 PM

21590 IREDELL TER

21590 Iredell Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21590 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom town home has it all!!! Very well maintained home is full of natural light and great finishes!!Huge kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances**oak cabinets**3 level bump out**Great deck overlooking treed common area**Luxurious master bath with soaking tub**Excellent location**will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21590 IREDELL TER have any available units?
21590 IREDELL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21590 IREDELL TER have?
Some of 21590 IREDELL TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21590 IREDELL TER currently offering any rent specials?
21590 IREDELL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21590 IREDELL TER pet-friendly?
No, 21590 IREDELL TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21590 IREDELL TER offer parking?
Yes, 21590 IREDELL TER offers parking.
Does 21590 IREDELL TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21590 IREDELL TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21590 IREDELL TER have a pool?
No, 21590 IREDELL TER does not have a pool.
Does 21590 IREDELL TER have accessible units?
No, 21590 IREDELL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 21590 IREDELL TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21590 IREDELL TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 21590 IREDELL TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 21590 IREDELL TER does not have units with air conditioning.
