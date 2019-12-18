21590 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148 Broadlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom town home has it all!!! Very well maintained home is full of natural light and great finishes!!Huge kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances**oak cabinets**3 level bump out**Great deck overlooking treed common area**Luxurious master bath with soaking tub**Excellent location**will not disappoint!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21590 IREDELL TER have any available units?
21590 IREDELL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21590 IREDELL TER have?
Some of 21590 IREDELL TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21590 IREDELL TER currently offering any rent specials?
21590 IREDELL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.