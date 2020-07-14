All apartments in Broadlands
21553 WELBY TERRACE

21553 Welby Terrace · (703) 930-7609
Location

21553 Welby Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1862 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Owner installing Brand New Stainless steel Kitchen APPLIANCES, Gas Cooking Range, Fridge, Dishwasher. New HVAC (2019) Owner to refinish/stain Deck. Well Maintained!!! Great Condition. Great Location, Beautiful 3br 2.5 bath Townhouse Backing to Woods/Trees, Huge deck and a Patio. Lots of sun light, Custom beautiful drapes. Dual closets in Master Bedroom. Jacuzzi tub in MasterBath. Big, spacious kitchen. Walking to Shopping and close to Major Highways. Community has 3 Swimming Pools, one at walking distance and includes kids play area. Walking Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21553 WELBY TERRACE have any available units?
21553 WELBY TERRACE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21553 WELBY TERRACE have?
Some of 21553 WELBY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21553 WELBY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21553 WELBY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21553 WELBY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21553 WELBY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21553 WELBY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 21553 WELBY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 21553 WELBY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21553 WELBY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21553 WELBY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21553 WELBY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21553 WELBY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21553 WELBY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21553 WELBY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21553 WELBY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21553 WELBY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21553 WELBY TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
