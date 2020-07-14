21553 WELBY TERRACE

Amenities
Owner installing Brand New Stainless steel Kitchen APPLIANCES, Gas Cooking Range, Fridge, Dishwasher. New HVAC (2019) Owner to refinish/stain Deck. Well Maintained!!! Great Condition. Great Location, Beautiful 3br 2.5 bath Townhouse Backing to Woods/Trees, Huge deck and a Patio. Lots of sun light, Custom beautiful drapes. Dual closets in Master Bedroom. Jacuzzi tub in MasterBath. Big, spacious kitchen. Walking to Shopping and close to Major Highways. Community has 3 Swimming Pools, one at walking distance and includes kids play area. Walking Trail.