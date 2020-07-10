21342 Meadow Field Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool media room

Bright Open Floorplan w/Over 5100 SQFT on 3 Finished Levels. Main Level Feature Soaring 2 Story Greatroom w/Stone Fireplace. Gourmet Eat In Kitchen w/Granite, Island, Cooktop & Dual Wall Ovens. 1st Floor Office & Walk Out to Custom Deck. Upper Level Features 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths. Huge Master Suite w/Sitting Room. Luxury Master Bath w/Separate Tub & Shower. Finished Basement with Au pair Suite (5th Bedroom) & Full Bath. Fully Equipped Theatre Room w/Projector, Surround Sound& Electric Reclining Theatre Seats! Rec Room Walks Out to Screened Porch and Patio. Private Yard Backs to Woods w/2 Storage Sheds. Enjoy Community Pool, Trails Shops & Restaurants. Don?t Miss It Call Today To Tour!