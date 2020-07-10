All apartments in Broadlands
21342 Meadow Field Ct.

21342 Meadow Field Court · No Longer Available
Location

21342 Meadow Field Court, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f84f9a009d ---- Bright Open Floorplan w/Over 5100 SQFT on 3 Finished Levels. Main Level Feature Soaring 2 Story Greatroom w/Stone Fireplace. Gourmet Eat In Kitchen w/Granite, Island, Cooktop & Dual Wall Ovens. 1st Floor Office & Walk Out to Custom Deck. Upper Level Features 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths. Huge Master Suite w/Sitting Room. Luxury Master Bath w/Separate Tub & Shower. Finished Basement with Au pair Suite (5th Bedroom) & Full Bath. Fully Equipped Theatre Room w/Projector, Surround Sound& Electric Reclining Theatre Seats! Rec Room Walks Out to Screened Porch and Patio. Private Yard Backs to Woods w/2 Storage Sheds. Enjoy Community Pool, Trails Shops & Restaurants. Don?t Miss It Call Today To Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21342 Meadow Field Ct. have any available units?
21342 Meadow Field Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21342 Meadow Field Ct. have?
Some of 21342 Meadow Field Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21342 Meadow Field Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
21342 Meadow Field Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21342 Meadow Field Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 21342 Meadow Field Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21342 Meadow Field Ct. offer parking?
No, 21342 Meadow Field Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 21342 Meadow Field Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21342 Meadow Field Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21342 Meadow Field Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 21342 Meadow Field Ct. has a pool.
Does 21342 Meadow Field Ct. have accessible units?
No, 21342 Meadow Field Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 21342 Meadow Field Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21342 Meadow Field Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21342 Meadow Field Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21342 Meadow Field Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

