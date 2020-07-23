19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bandermill
5101 Long Shadow Court
5101 Long Shadow Court, Brandermill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1528 sqft
5101 Long Shadow Court Available 09/11/20 Large 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Brandermill Available September 11th! - Spacious two bedroom, two and a half bathroom end unit townhome in Brandermill! Convenient location in Midlothian right off the
Results within 5 miles of Brandermill
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
50 Units Available
Livingston Apartment Flats
15560 Cosby Village Ave, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1168 sqft
Livingston Apartment Flats is designed for you to enjoy a lifestyle of Relaxed Sophistication.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
73 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1101 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1056 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
5 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
885 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
5 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1267 sqft
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1052 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
112 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
999 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 Briars Court, #402
1111 Briars Court, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1718 sqft
Your not renting a Condo, you are renting a LIFESTYLE - This jaw dropping condo is set in the Westwood Village of Charter Colony, the views of the morning sunrise from your third level deck and the Friday evening concerts are just scratching the

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
900 Westwood Village Way
900 Westwood Village Way, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1658 sqft
We are seeking a tenant with at least 600 credit score or higher, 3x the rent as monthly income and good rental history with no judgments or evictions.$50 Application Fee per adult, $125 lease fee. $35 Monthly Resident package.
Results within 10 miles of Brandermill
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Hioaks
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
939 sqft
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1121 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1021 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
33 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
18 Units Available
Huguenot
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
9 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1122 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
2 Units Available
Manchester
Boulders Lakeside Apartments
1006 Boulder Lake Terrace, Manchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1156 sqft
Enjoy the beauty of nature with our community lake views, relax by the resort-style pool with a spacious sundeck, entertain by the multiple outdoor lounges with fireplaces or get in the zone in our expansive fitness center with a yoga and cycling

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Green
8802 Brucewood Drive
8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1043 sqft
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
City Guide for Brandermill, VA

"Up men to your posts! Don't forget today that you are from old Virginia." -- George Edward Pickett, general in the Confederates States Army

Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Brandermill, VA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Brandermill offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Brandermill offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Brandermill. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

