Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.5 BATH 2 Car Garage townhome was the builder's model, has nearly every upgrade available and features a fireplace on every floor, granite counter tops, crown molding throughout the home, built-in bookcases, cabinets in dining room, custom deck, hardwood floors on main level and more! Available on 7/1