All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42681 Redeemer Ter..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42681 Redeemer Ter.
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

42681 Redeemer Ter.

42681 Redeemer Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42681 Redeemer Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2037664034 ----
Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwood Flooring. Nicely Appointed Eat In Kitchen w/Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Master Suite w/Walk In Closet and Upgraded Master Bath w/Sept Tub & Shower. Finished Basement w/3rd Bedroom & Full Bath Walks Out to Fenced Back Yard. Rent Includes FIOS High Speed Internet & Cable.

Enjoy All Brambleton Has to Offer-3 minutes to Brambleton Town Center, 4 Minutes to Community Center & Pools, Play Fields and Tot Lot. Just minutes to Upcoming Metro, Toll Rd. 28, 7 and 15. Walk to Briar Woods High School. Don?t Miss It Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42681 Redeemer Ter. have any available units?
42681 Redeemer Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42681 Redeemer Ter. have?
Some of 42681 Redeemer Ter.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42681 Redeemer Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
42681 Redeemer Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42681 Redeemer Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 42681 Redeemer Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42681 Redeemer Ter. offer parking?
No, 42681 Redeemer Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 42681 Redeemer Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42681 Redeemer Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42681 Redeemer Ter. have a pool?
Yes, 42681 Redeemer Ter. has a pool.
Does 42681 Redeemer Ter. have accessible units?
No, 42681 Redeemer Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 42681 Redeemer Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42681 Redeemer Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42681 Redeemer Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42681 Redeemer Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton 3 BedroomsBrambleton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia