42681 Redeemer Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool internet access

Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwood Flooring. Nicely Appointed Eat In Kitchen w/Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Master Suite w/Walk In Closet and Upgraded Master Bath w/Sept Tub & Shower. Finished Basement w/3rd Bedroom & Full Bath Walks Out to Fenced Back Yard. Rent Includes FIOS High Speed Internet & Cable.



Enjoy All Brambleton Has to Offer-3 minutes to Brambleton Town Center, 4 Minutes to Community Center & Pools, Play Fields and Tot Lot. Just minutes to Upcoming Metro, Toll Rd. 28, 7 and 15. Walk to Briar Woods High School. Don?t Miss It Call Today!