Brambleton, VA
42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM
42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE
42602 Cardinal Trace Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
42602 Cardinal Trace Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE have any available units?
42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brambleton, VA
.
What amenities does 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE have?
Some of 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brambleton
.
Does 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42602 CARDINAL TRACE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
