One of the prettiest streets in Ashburn! Charming craftsman features three character-filled levels with lots of owner upgrades - granite, hardwood, cabinetry to name a few. Large eat-in kitchen opens to spacious family room. Separate dining room, private office. Open bedroom-level loft is an inviting retreat. Verizon FIOS Internet & Cable included. Very short walk to Brambleton Town Center, park. Sorry, no pets at this time.