Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42527 Magellan Square
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

42527 Magellan Square

42527 Magellan Square · No Longer Available
Location

42527 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Sun-filled 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, few steps from Brambleton Town Center. Convenient location with stores, library, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. Family friendly with great schools, parks and trails. All Brambleton amenities, FIOS 500Mbps Internet and HD Extreme TV included! - 9' ceilings, spacious kitchen, gas heating and cooking, hardwood floors in main level, ample deck, fenced yard, full bath in basement, laundry in upper floor. 1-car garage but plenty of adjacent parking in the community. All rooms wired with Cat 5 ethernet.

No Smoking, small pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. 1 month rent as security deposit. Available end of March. Shown by appointment, call or text 408-475-8569 for more info - $55 application and screening fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42527 Magellan Square have any available units?
42527 Magellan Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42527 Magellan Square have?
Some of 42527 Magellan Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42527 Magellan Square currently offering any rent specials?
42527 Magellan Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42527 Magellan Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 42527 Magellan Square is pet friendly.
Does 42527 Magellan Square offer parking?
Yes, 42527 Magellan Square offers parking.
Does 42527 Magellan Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42527 Magellan Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42527 Magellan Square have a pool?
No, 42527 Magellan Square does not have a pool.
Does 42527 Magellan Square have accessible units?
No, 42527 Magellan Square does not have accessible units.
Does 42527 Magellan Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42527 Magellan Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 42527 Magellan Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42527 Magellan Square has units with air conditioning.

