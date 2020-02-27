42527 Magellan Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Sun-filled 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, few steps from Brambleton Town Center. Convenient location with stores, library, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. Family friendly with great schools, parks and trails. All Brambleton amenities, FIOS 500Mbps Internet and HD Extreme TV included! - 9' ceilings, spacious kitchen, gas heating and cooking, hardwood floors in main level, ample deck, fenced yard, full bath in basement, laundry in upper floor. 1-car garage but plenty of adjacent parking in the community. All rooms wired with Cat 5 ethernet.



No Smoking, small pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. 1 month rent as security deposit. Available end of March. Shown by appointment, call or text 408-475-8569 for more info - $55 application and screening fee.