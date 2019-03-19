All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE

42481 Rockrose Sq · No Longer Available
Location

42481 Rockrose Sq, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Available Early APRIL 2019. Located in the heart of the Brambleton Town Center, minutes to stores, movie theatre and new library. Spacious and light filled rooms, garage parking conveys with the rental. Ground level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE have any available units?
42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE have?
Some of 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42481 ROCKROSE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
