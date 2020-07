Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE! Beautiful and spacious THREE bedrooms and two full, upgraded bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel. Convenient in-unit laundry. This well-maintained condo features neutral paint and wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms along with huge walk-in closets. Low maintenance laminate flooring in the main living areas. New Water Heater! Large private balcony! Located in a sought-after, amenity-rich community. HOA Fee includes Verizon Fios!