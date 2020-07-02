All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42464 RINGNECK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42464 RINGNECK PLACE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

42464 RINGNECK PLACE

42464 Ringneck Place · (703) 390-9420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

42464 Ringneck Place, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
GORGEOUS 3BR 2.5 BA END UNIT TH FOR RENT IN BRAMBLETON, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA WITH LIGHTS OF LIGHT, CLOSE TO BRAMBLETON SHOPPING CENTER, MOVIE THEATERS, RESTAURANTS, RT. 28, 267, RT. 7, ALL THE BEST BRAMBLETON AMENITIES, PETS CASE BY CASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42464 RINGNECK PLACE have any available units?
42464 RINGNECK PLACE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42464 RINGNECK PLACE have?
Some of 42464 RINGNECK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42464 RINGNECK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
42464 RINGNECK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42464 RINGNECK PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42464 RINGNECK PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 42464 RINGNECK PLACE offer parking?
No, 42464 RINGNECK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 42464 RINGNECK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42464 RINGNECK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42464 RINGNECK PLACE have a pool?
No, 42464 RINGNECK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 42464 RINGNECK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 42464 RINGNECK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42464 RINGNECK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42464 RINGNECK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42464 RINGNECK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42464 RINGNECK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 42464 RINGNECK PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton 3 BedroomsBrambleton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAPurcellville, VABurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Yorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity