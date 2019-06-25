All apartments in Brambleton
42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE
Last updated June 25 2019

42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE

42455 Rockrose Square · No Longer Available
Location

42455 Rockrose Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA 3 lvl TH across from Brambleton Town Center *1 car garage *NO smoking, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE have any available units?
42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE have?
Some of 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42455 ROCKROSE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
