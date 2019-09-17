42451 Rockrose Square

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f7a51e0b6 ---- Over 1400SQ on 3 Finished Levels. Bright Open Floorplan w/Spacious Rooms. Bedroom Level Washer/Dryer. Across the Street from Brambleton Town Center. Enjoy Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center & Business Rm. Cable and High Speed Internet Included. Don't Miss It Call Today to Tour! Auto Garage Door Opener Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Fireplace Mantel(S) Fireplace Screen Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades/Blinds Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors