42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse-Style condo. Will be professionally cleaned, including carpet steam cleaned. Paint will be touched up shortly. S/steel appliances. 1 Car Garage w/driveway, large balcony. Facilities include pool, fitness center, business center, car care area, etc. Rent Includes High Speed Internet & TV Digital Cable. Easy access to Toll Rd. Walk to Brambleton Town Center for restaurants, Cinema, Harris Teeter, Summer concerts, etc. Available straightaway. Pets case by case with $35/mth pet rent, no deposit.