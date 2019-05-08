All apartments in Brambleton
42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE
42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE

42449 Hollyhock Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42449 Hollyhock Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse-Style condo. Will be professionally cleaned, including carpet steam cleaned. Paint will be touched up shortly. S/steel appliances. 1 Car Garage w/driveway, large balcony. Facilities include pool, fitness center, business center, car care area, etc. Rent Includes High Speed Internet & TV Digital Cable. Easy access to Toll Rd. Walk to Brambleton Town Center for restaurants, Cinema, Harris Teeter, Summer concerts, etc. Available straightaway. Pets case by case with $35/mth pet rent, no deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have any available units?
42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have?
Some of 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42449 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
