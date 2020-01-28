All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:00 AM

42361 ZABULON SQUARE

42361 Zebulon Square · No Longer Available
Location

42361 Zebulon Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 level brand new town home for immediate occupancy within walking distance to Brambleton town center. Hardwood floors through out main level. Porch of of 4th level loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42361 ZABULON SQUARE have any available units?
42361 ZABULON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
Is 42361 ZABULON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42361 ZABULON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42361 ZABULON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42361 ZABULON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42361 ZABULON SQUARE offer parking?
No, 42361 ZABULON SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 42361 ZABULON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42361 ZABULON SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42361 ZABULON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42361 ZABULON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42361 ZABULON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42361 ZABULON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42361 ZABULON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42361 ZABULON SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42361 ZABULON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42361 ZABULON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

