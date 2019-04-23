All apartments in Brambleton
42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE

42308 Crawford Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42308 Crawford Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE have any available units?
42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE have?
Some of 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42308 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

