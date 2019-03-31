All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 PM

42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE

42279 Crawford Ter · No Longer Available
Location

42279 Crawford Ter, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE have any available units?
42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
Is 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42279 CRAWFORD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
