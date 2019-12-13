42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE

Amenities
Gorgeous Winchester Homes built 3 level extended 2 Car Garage Town Home with 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath & 1 Half Bath~Backing to HOA Common area~Plenty of sunlight~Close to popular Brambleton town center~ Walk or take short drive to shops, restaurants, movies, health club, & more~Gleaming hard wood floors, granite counter tops & Stainless Steel Appliances~Large Master Bedroom with two Walk-in Closets~Good Size 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms~Bedroom level washer/dryer~Basement Rec Room is home theater ready~Beautifully maintained~FIOS TV & Internet, pools, & trash included in the Rent~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.