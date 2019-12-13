42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access media room

Gorgeous Winchester Homes built 3 level extended 2 Car Garage Town Home with 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath & 1 Half Bath~Backing to HOA Common area~Plenty of sunlight~Close to popular Brambleton town center~ Walk or take short drive to shops, restaurants, movies, health club, & more~Gleaming hard wood floors, granite counter tops & Stainless Steel Appliances~Large Master Bedroom with two Walk-in Closets~Good Size 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms~Bedroom level washer/dryer~Basement Rec Room is home theater ready~Beautifully maintained~FIOS TV & Internet, pools, & trash included in the Rent~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.