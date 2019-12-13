All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE

42199 Castle Ridge Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42199 Castle Ridge Square, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Gorgeous Winchester Homes built 3 level extended 2 Car Garage Town Home with 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath & 1 Half Bath~Backing to HOA Common area~Plenty of sunlight~Close to popular Brambleton town center~ Walk or take short drive to shops, restaurants, movies, health club, & more~Gleaming hard wood floors, granite counter tops & Stainless Steel Appliances~Large Master Bedroom with two Walk-in Closets~Good Size 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms~Bedroom level washer/dryer~Basement Rec Room is home theater ready~Beautifully maintained~FIOS TV & Internet, pools, & trash included in the Rent~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE have any available units?
42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE have?
Some of 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42199 CASTLE RIDGE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia