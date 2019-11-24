23634 SAILFISH SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access new construction

WOW!!!! STUNNING TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE BRAMBLETON COMMUNITY!!!***OVERSIZE KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS !! LUXURY OWNERS SUITE W/ WIC ***SPA LIKE OWNERS BATH W/ 12" CERAMIC TILE***ENJOY YOUR BBQ ON THE HUGE PRIVATE DECK Verizon FIOS CABLE &HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED ! !***AMENITIES GALORE! WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE!!! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED