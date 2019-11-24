23634 Sailfish Square, Brambleton, VA 20148 Brambleton Landbay
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
new construction
WOW!!!! STUNNING TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE BRAMBLETON COMMUNITY!!!***OVERSIZE KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS !! LUXURY OWNERS SUITE W/ WIC ***SPA LIKE OWNERS BATH W/ 12" CERAMIC TILE***ENJOY YOUR BBQ ON THE HUGE PRIVATE DECK Verizon FIOS CABLE &HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED ! !***AMENITIES GALORE! WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE!!! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
