All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23634 SAILFISH SQUARE
Last updated November 24 2019 at 1:24 AM

23634 SAILFISH SQUARE

23634 Sailfish Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

23634 Sailfish Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
new construction
WOW!!!! STUNNING TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE BRAMBLETON COMMUNITY!!!***OVERSIZE KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS !! LUXURY OWNERS SUITE W/ WIC ***SPA LIKE OWNERS BATH W/ 12" CERAMIC TILE***ENJOY YOUR BBQ ON THE HUGE PRIVATE DECK Verizon FIOS CABLE &HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED ! !***AMENITIES GALORE! WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE!!! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE have any available units?
23634 SAILFISH SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE have?
Some of 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23634 SAILFISH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE offers parking.
Does 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE has a pool.
Does 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE have accessible units?
Yes, 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE has accessible units.
Does 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23634 SAILFISH SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia