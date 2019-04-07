All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:48 AM

23626 SAILFISH SQUARE

23626 Sailfish Square · No Longer Available
Location

23626 Sailfish Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
internet access
FOR RENT Move-in Ready stunning bright and large **2 Car garage Town home w/ 3100 sqf ft. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath. Prime location in Brambleton Community min's from the Town Center, Bright & open floor plan w/3 levels extension, full house freshly painted , gleaming hardwood floors , gourmet kitchen, 42~ Kitchen Cabinets ,custom Granite counter tops , Large Living room , master bedroom w/tray ceiling and his/her large walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms**Large composite Deck w/fenced in wooded backyard and privacy**Rent Includes verizon high speed Internet & Cable TV**lots of storage space in garage**Top Loudoun County schools in walking distance. plenty of guest and common area parking. A Must see !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE have any available units?
23626 SAILFISH SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE have?
Some of 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23626 SAILFISH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE offers parking.
Does 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23626 SAILFISH SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
