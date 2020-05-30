Rent Calculator
Brambleton, VA
/
23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE
23376 Evening Primrose Square
·
No Longer Available
Location
23376 Evening Primrose Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse in sought after Brambleton with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, deck and patio. Immaculate Condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have any available units?
23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brambleton, VA
.
What amenities does 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have?
Some of 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brambleton
.
Does 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23376 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
