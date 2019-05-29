Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE
23070 Lavallette Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
23070 Lavallette Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have any available units?
23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brambleton, VA
.
What amenities does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have?
Some of 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brambleton
.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Brambleton 1 Bedrooms
Brambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with Balcony
Brambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Seven Corners, VA
Wolf Trap, VA
Stone Ridge, VA
Neabsco, VA
Leisure World, MD
Dranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia