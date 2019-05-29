All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE

23070 Lavallette Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

23070 Lavallette Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have any available units?
23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have?
Some of 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23070 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia