23016 Lavallette Sq, Brambleton, VA 20148 Brambleton Landbay
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
STUNNING BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN BRAMBLETON TOWNHOME W/ROOFTOP TERRACE. Three Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen w/island. Balcony off Living Room. Two-Car Tandem Style Garage. Available For Immediate Move-In. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have any available units?
23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have?
Some of 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.