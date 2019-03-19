All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE

23016 Lavallette Sq · No Longer Available
Location

23016 Lavallette Sq, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
STUNNING BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN BRAMBLETON TOWNHOME W/ROOFTOP TERRACE. Three Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen w/island. Balcony off Living Room. Two-Car Tandem Style Garage. Available For Immediate Move-In. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have any available units?
23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have?
Some of 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
