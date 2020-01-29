All apartments in Brambleton
23007 LOIS LN

23007 Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23007 Lois Lane, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Stunning Gulick home in Brambleton with over 5,50000 square feet of living area. Executive living at its finest. Elegant but functional. Perfect for the family that likes to entertain. Home has a gourmet kitchen, stainless Jenn-Air appliances, and Granite. It would be the envy of any chief. Gleaming hardwood throughout the entire main level which includes a dining room, living room with gas fireplace and study. The upper level which can be reached by two sets of stairs offers six large bedrooms and four full baths. The finished the lower level offers a full bath, work out room, enormous recreation room and two other rooms and a walk up-stairs. The Home is spotless and ready for the most discriminating tenants. No pets or smokers, please. PPM application preferred $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23007 LOIS LN have any available units?
23007 LOIS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23007 LOIS LN have?
Some of 23007 LOIS LN's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23007 LOIS LN currently offering any rent specials?
23007 LOIS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23007 LOIS LN pet-friendly?
No, 23007 LOIS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23007 LOIS LN offer parking?
Yes, 23007 LOIS LN offers parking.
Does 23007 LOIS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23007 LOIS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23007 LOIS LN have a pool?
No, 23007 LOIS LN does not have a pool.
Does 23007 LOIS LN have accessible units?
No, 23007 LOIS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 23007 LOIS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 23007 LOIS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23007 LOIS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 23007 LOIS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
