23007 LOIS LN

Stunning Gulick home in Brambleton with over 5,50000 square feet of living area. Executive living at its finest. Elegant but functional. Perfect for the family that likes to entertain. Home has a gourmet kitchen, stainless Jenn-Air appliances, and Granite. It would be the envy of any chief. Gleaming hardwood throughout the entire main level which includes a dining room, living room with gas fireplace and study. The upper level which can be reached by two sets of stairs offers six large bedrooms and four full baths. The finished the lower level offers a full bath, work out room, enormous recreation room and two other rooms and a walk up-stairs. The Home is spotless and ready for the most discriminating tenants. No pets or smokers, please. PPM application preferred $55 per adult.