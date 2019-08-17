22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

First Time offered for Lease- Looks and feels Brand NEW.. built in 2018. Located just steps from Brambleton Town Center, the FLEETWOOD offers 2139 sq ft of interior space plus 237 sq ft of private outdoor space - Rooftop Terrace off the loft and bedroom with Town Center views and balcony off Kitchen. Garage with ground floor study, Wood stairs, Living Room with Fireplace, 3 Beds, 3 Full baths and 2 Powder Rooms. Hardwood Main Level. A must on your list! Call today to come take a look at this amazing property. Professionally Managed property. Immediate Delivery Available.