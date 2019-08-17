All apartments in Brambleton
Brambleton, VA
22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE
22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE

22939 Sullivans Cove Square · No Longer Available
Location

22939 Sullivans Cove Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
First Time offered for Lease- Looks and feels Brand NEW.. built in 2018. Located just steps from Brambleton Town Center, the FLEETWOOD offers 2139 sq ft of interior space plus 237 sq ft of private outdoor space - Rooftop Terrace off the loft and bedroom with Town Center views and balcony off Kitchen. Garage with ground floor study, Wood stairs, Living Room with Fireplace, 3 Beds, 3 Full baths and 2 Powder Rooms. Hardwood Main Level. A must on your list! Call today to come take a look at this amazing property. Professionally Managed property. Immediate Delivery Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE have any available units?
22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE have?
Some of 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22939 SULLIVANS COVE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
