22448 Snow Powder Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148 Brambleton Landbay
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extreamly Clean Townhouse. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors on main level. Finished basement. Private Deck. Single car garage. Basic Fios and landscaping included in rent. Community Swimming Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE have any available units?
22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE have?
Some of 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.