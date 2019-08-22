All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE

22448 Snow Powder Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22448 Snow Powder Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extreamly Clean Townhouse. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors on main level. Finished basement. Private Deck. Single car garage. Basic Fios and landscaping included in rent. Community Swimming Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE have any available units?
22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE have?
Some of 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22448 SNOW POWDER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
