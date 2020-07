Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy over 3,000 sqft of living space in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse with 3-level bumpout. 2-car garage. Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood floors on main level. MBR with sitting room. Upper level laundry. Finished basement with bedroom and full bath. End-Unit townhouse with plenty of sunlight, a large trex deck and open to green area. Superb location.