18094 Beaton Avenue.
Boykins, VA
18094 Beaton Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

18094 Beaton Avenue

18094 Beaton Avenue · (757) 562-2295
Location

18094 Beaton Avenue, Boykins, VA 23827

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2849 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Listing company's rental application required along with a rental application fee of $40.00 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18094 Beaton Avenue have any available units?
18094 Beaton Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18094 Beaton Avenue have?
Some of 18094 Beaton Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18094 Beaton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18094 Beaton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18094 Beaton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18094 Beaton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boykins.
Does 18094 Beaton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18094 Beaton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18094 Beaton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18094 Beaton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18094 Beaton Avenue have a pool?
No, 18094 Beaton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18094 Beaton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18094 Beaton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18094 Beaton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18094 Beaton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 18094 Beaton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18094 Beaton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

