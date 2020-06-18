11001 Ashburn Road

Amenities

4 bedroom, BonAir home over 2600 sq feet!!!! - Dont miss out on this home with lots of beautiful updates!!! This Tri-Level home features a side entry from the paved drive that is perfect for extra storage/laundry room/workshop and a mud room, this level also features a family room with new carpet and a half bath. The second floor features a renovated kitchen with new flooring, granite counters and gorgeous cabinets with tons of space for all your kitlchen goods, second floor also features a formal dining and formal living room both with refinished wood flooring. The third floor features a full bath and 3 large bedrooms all with wood flooring and the fourth floor features a huge master suite with his and her closets plus a full bath and walk in attic for storage. Home also has cental Air and heat with oil back up for those extremely cold winter days, a whole house fan tons of natural light and more. This home truly has everything a tenant could possibly need!!!!



(RLNE5712514)