Bon Air, VA
11001 Ashburn Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

11001 Ashburn Road

11001 Ashburn Road · (804) 893-4555
Location

11001 Ashburn Road, Bon Air, VA 23235
Woodmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11001 Ashburn Road · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2640 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 bedroom, BonAir home over 2600 sq feet!!!! - Dont miss out on this home with lots of beautiful updates!!! This Tri-Level home features a side entry from the paved drive that is perfect for extra storage/laundry room/workshop and a mud room, this level also features a family room with new carpet and a half bath. The second floor features a renovated kitchen with new flooring, granite counters and gorgeous cabinets with tons of space for all your kitlchen goods, second floor also features a formal dining and formal living room both with refinished wood flooring. The third floor features a full bath and 3 large bedrooms all with wood flooring and the fourth floor features a huge master suite with his and her closets plus a full bath and walk in attic for storage. Home also has cental Air and heat with oil back up for those extremely cold winter days, a whole house fan tons of natural light and more. This home truly has everything a tenant could possibly need!!!!

(RLNE5712514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 Ashburn Road have any available units?
11001 Ashburn Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11001 Ashburn Road have?
Some of 11001 Ashburn Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11001 Ashburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
11001 Ashburn Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 Ashburn Road pet-friendly?
No, 11001 Ashburn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bon Air.
Does 11001 Ashburn Road offer parking?
No, 11001 Ashburn Road does not offer parking.
Does 11001 Ashburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11001 Ashburn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 Ashburn Road have a pool?
No, 11001 Ashburn Road does not have a pool.
Does 11001 Ashburn Road have accessible units?
No, 11001 Ashburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 Ashburn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11001 Ashburn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11001 Ashburn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11001 Ashburn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
