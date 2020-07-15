Apartment List
/
VA
/
blacksburg
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Blacksburg, VA

Finding an apartment in Blacksburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Murphy
219 Highview Drive
219 Highview Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1792 sqft
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes.
Results within 5 miles of Blacksburg

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
685 E. Main Street
685 East Main Street Northeast, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
685 E. Main Street Available 10/15/20 Christiansburg 3 bedroom Available in October - 3 Bedroom 2 bath. Large basement with a recreation room. Partially fenced yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
515 Falling Branch Road
515 Falling Branch Road, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
515 Falling Branch Road Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
230 Twig Street
230 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
230 Twig Street Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome - The Chelsea- This desirable two story unit comes fully equipped with 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
475 Pin Oak Drive
475 Pin Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome Available for Immediate Move In! - The Hamilton- This floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, and four bedrooms all with an attached bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2266 sqft
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
415 Huff Heritage Lane
415 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1888 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now! - This spacious 3-floor townhome includes a sunroom, gas fireplace, and garage. Located in the Huff Heritage community, it is only minutes from the interstate and Virginia Tech.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
870 Oak Tree Blvd
870 Oaktree Blvd, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1302 sqft
870 Oak Tree Blvd Available 08/14/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed; 2.5 Bath with Garage Available August 14th! - Oak Tree Townhome- Available August 14th! 2 Bed; 2.5 Bath; Garage and Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
235 Twig Street
235 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
235 Twig Street Available 09/15/20 3-Bedroom Chelsea Floorplan Available in September - This spacious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhome is close to shopping, dining, and only a short commute from the Virginia Tech campus.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
570 Stone Street
570 Stone Street, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
570 Stone Street Available 07/27/20 2 BR / 2 BA, Christiansburg, Available 7/27/20 - 2 Br / 2 Bath end unit townhouse, basement, deck, washer/dryer, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. (RLNE5912730)

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
350 Huff Heritage Lane
350 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1847 sqft
350 Huff Heritage Lane Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with Garage Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Townhome- 3- Bed, 2.5 - Bath, with garage, covered patio, fireplace, washer/dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Longview Drive
103 Longview Drive, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Christiansburg, 2 BR/ 1 BA, Available July 10th - 2BR / 1BA located in Christiansburg. Ranch style, 1 level. New kitchen floor, hardwood floors throughout. Large back yard. Quiet neighborhood. Pets negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Blacksburg

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
315 Clement St Apt. B
315 Clement St, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 bedroom Radford Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath town-home in Radford Within walking distance to RU Central Heating and Air This property does not allow pets No Smoking For rent by Broker www.NRVPropertymanagement.com 540-320-5622 (RLNE3254702)

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1160 A East Main Street
1160 E Main St, Radford, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
149 Monroe St.
149 Monroe Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
149 Monroe St. Available 08/25/20 Radford Two Bedroom. Available in August - 2 bedroom home with cute kitchen, dining area, and single bath. Mudroom with laundry area, large living room, and covered porch. Located on Monroe Terrace in Radford.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Blacksburg, VA

Finding an apartment in Blacksburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Blacksburg 3 BedroomsBlacksburg Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Blacksburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Blacksburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VASalem, VADaleville, VA
Radford, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VA
Christiansburg, VAHollins, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Roanoke CollegeJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College