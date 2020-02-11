1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103

Amenities

PREMIUM UNIT- The Pearis Mountain units feature four bedrooms and four full baths. They each have a stylish balcony that overlooks the pool and central lawn area. These units come equipped with all the latest features and conveniences including walk-in closets, a washer and dryer and a dishwasher. Park37 is more than just a housing complex – it is a neighborhood, and any good neighborhood comes with amenities for the locals. We have a state of the art 24hr gym, a bike repair shop, makers studio for big projects, several study rooms and covered bike storage. We have a large community room available for private parties or watching the game. The pool, outdoor exercise lawn, hammocks and bouldering wall are great for enjoying the good weather. Hi speed Wifi is included in the rent.



The Ellett Valley units feature two bedrooms and two full baths. They are modern and stylish with all the latest features and conveniences including walk-in closets, a washer and dryer and a dishwasher.



