All apartments in Blacksburg
Find more places like 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blacksburg, VA
/
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103

1222 Patrick Henry Drive · (540) 739-3378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blacksburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 6

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bike storage
internet access
PREMIUM UNIT- The Pearis Mountain units feature four bedrooms and four full baths. They each have a stylish balcony that overlooks the pool and central lawn area. These units come equipped with all the latest features and conveniences including walk-in closets, a washer and dryer and a dishwasher. Park37 is more than just a housing complex – it is a neighborhood, and any good neighborhood comes with amenities for the locals. We have a state of the art 24hr gym, a bike repair shop, makers studio for big projects, several study rooms and covered bike storage. We have a large community room available for private parties or watching the game. The pool, outdoor exercise lawn, hammocks and bouldering wall are great for enjoying the good weather. Hi speed Wifi is included in the rent.

JOIN US!!!!
Now leasing for August of 2020
The Ellett Valley units feature two bedrooms and two full baths. They are modern and stylish with all the latest features and conveniences including walk-in closets, a washer and dryer and a dishwasher. Park37 is more than just a housing complex – it is a neighborhood, and any good neighborhood comes with amenities for the locals. We have a state of the art 24hr gym, a bike repair shop, makers studio for big projects, several study rooms and covered bike storage. We have a large community room available for private parties or watching the game. The pool, outdoor exercise lawn, hammocks and bouldering wall are great for enjoying the good weather. Hi speed Wifi is included in the rent.

JOIN US!!!!
Now leasing for August of 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 have any available units?
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 have?
Some of 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacksburg.
Does 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 offer parking?
No, 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 have a pool?
Yes, 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 has a pool.
Does 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 have accessible units?
No, 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blacksburg 3 BedroomsBlacksburg Apartments with Balcony
Blacksburg Apartments with ParkingBlacksburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Blacksburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VASalem, VADaleville, VA
Radford, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VA
Christiansburg, VAHollins, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Roanoke CollegeJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity