308 E MAIN STREET
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:12 PM

308 E MAIN STREET

308 East Main Street · (540) 955-0911
Location

308 East Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2187 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
key fob access
1900 Victorian style home on Main St in Berryville. Main level apartment (Apt A) has beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room. Open kitchen has plenty of room for a table or island. Bathroom features a clawfoot tub. Bonus room could be an extra bedroom or storage space. The unit has keyless entry & it~s own laundry area with washer & dryer. Enjoy outside entertaining on the rear patio or in the huge back yard. Off street, carport parking with lighting & electric. Storage Shed. Conveniently located in town near shopping, restaurants & schools. Great Rt.7 commuter location. Tenant responsible for water, sewer, electric, trash and yard maintenance. Pets considered on case by case basis only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 E MAIN STREET have any available units?
308 E MAIN STREET has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 E MAIN STREET have?
Some of 308 E MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 E MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
308 E MAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 E MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 E MAIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 308 E MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 308 E MAIN STREET does offer parking.
Does 308 E MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 E MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 E MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 308 E MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 308 E MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 308 E MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 308 E MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 E MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 E MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 E MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
