308 E MAIN STREET

Amenities
1900 Victorian style home on Main St in Berryville. Main level apartment (Apt A) has beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room. Open kitchen has plenty of room for a table or island. Bathroom features a clawfoot tub. Bonus room could be an extra bedroom or storage space. The unit has keyless entry & it~s own laundry area with washer & dryer. Enjoy outside entertaining on the rear patio or in the huge back yard. Off street, carport parking with lighting & electric. Storage Shed. Conveniently located in town near shopping, restaurants & schools. Great Rt.7 commuter location. Tenant responsible for water, sewer, electric, trash and yard maintenance. Pets considered on case by case basis only.