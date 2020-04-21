308 E MAIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking key fob access

1900 Victorian style home on Main St in Berryville. Main level apartment (Apt A) has beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room. Open kitchen has plenty of room for a table or island. Bathroom features a clawfoot tub. Bonus room could be an extra bedroom or storage space. The unit has keyless entry & it~s own laundry area with washer & dryer. Enjoy outside entertaining on the rear patio or in the huge back yard. Off street, carport parking with lighting & electric. Storage Shed. Conveniently located in town near shopping, restaurants & schools. Great Rt.7 commuter location. Tenant responsible for water, sewer, electric, trash and yard maintenance. Pets considered on case by case basis only.