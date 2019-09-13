43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE

Amenities
Beautiful 3 BR,3.5 BA Knightsbridge Model TH in Belmont golf club gated community. Bright+open floor plan. Large Deck, Hardwood floors, granite Counters, walk-in closets. Rec room w/ walk out. Over sized 2 car garage. Tenant Enjoys FREE use of Pool, Tennis, Club house, Dinning & pub access, social activities, Lawn care, cable TV, Internet. Recently Painted & Newer Plush Carpets~No Pets Please~Newton-Lee Elementary, Belmont Ridge Middle & Riverside High School~Available from September 01, 2019.