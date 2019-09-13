All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, VA
/
43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE

43403 Briar Creek Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

43403 Briar Creek Terrace, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 3 BR,3.5 BA Knightsbridge Model TH in Belmont golf club gated community. Bright+open floor plan. Large Deck, Hardwood floors, granite Counters, walk-in closets. Rec room w/ walk out. Over sized 2 car garage. Tenant Enjoys FREE use of Pool, Tennis, Club house, Dinning & pub access, social activities, Lawn care, cable TV, Internet. Recently Painted & Newer Plush Carpets~No Pets Please~Newton-Lee Elementary, Belmont Ridge Middle & Riverside High School~Available from September 01, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE have any available units?
43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE have?
Some of 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43403 BRIAR CREEK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALansdowne, VABroadlands, VABrambleton, VADulles Town Center, VASterling, VACountryside, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates, VACascades, VADranesville, VAMcNair, VAStone Ridge, VAGreat Falls, VALowes Island, VASouth Riding, VAFloris, VAFranklin Farm, VAChantilly, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia