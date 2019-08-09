43263 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA 20147 Belmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fabulous Belmont Country Club LOCATION! Great opportunity for a longer term lease inside the gates of Belmont**Chef's kitchen w/ upgraded appliances & breakfast bar opens to spacious family room w/ gas FP*Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout main level**Unique 4th Level loft- 4th bedroom**Expansive lower LVL rec room and plenty of storage space**Deck overlooks fenced yard & Treed Privacy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
