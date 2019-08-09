All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, VA
/
43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE

43263 Baltusrol Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

43263 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulous Belmont Country Club LOCATION! Great opportunity for a longer term lease inside the gates of Belmont**Chef's kitchen w/ upgraded appliances & breakfast bar opens to spacious family room w/ gas FP*Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout main level**Unique 4th Level loft- 4th bedroom**Expansive lower LVL rec room and plenty of storage space**Deck overlooks fenced yard & Treed Privacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE have any available units?
43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE have?
Some of 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43263 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALansdowne, VABroadlands, VABrambleton, VADulles Town Center, VASterling, VACountryside, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates, VACascades, VADranesville, VAMcNair, VAStone Ridge, VAGreat Falls, VALowes Island, VASouth Riding, VAFloris, VAFranklin Farm, VAChantilly, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia