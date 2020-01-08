20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE

Amenities

MOVE-IN DATE - Jan 25th 2020**Belmont HOA Includes INTERNET & CABLE+Pool+Amenities*3 Lvl Luxurious Living W/Oversized 2-Car Garage On Premium Trees View Homesite*Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, Island+Breakfast Room*Master/Suite W/His&Her Walk-in Closet+Private luxurious Bath Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Water Closet & Dual Sink*Laundry At Bedroom level*Large Secondary bedrooms W/Spacious Closets+Valuted Clgs*Walkout Finished Basement +Storage*Deck!*No Repair Deductible! Dogs only case by case*Pictures from the past year but show very well.