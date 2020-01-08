All apartments in Belmont
20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE

20137 Prairie Dunes Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20137 Prairie Dunes Terrace, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
MOVE-IN DATE - Jan 25th 2020**Belmont HOA Includes INTERNET & CABLE+Pool+Amenities*3 Lvl Luxurious Living W/Oversized 2-Car Garage On Premium Trees View Homesite*Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, Island+Breakfast Room*Master/Suite W/His&Her Walk-in Closet+Private luxurious Bath Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Water Closet & Dual Sink*Laundry At Bedroom level*Large Secondary bedrooms W/Spacious Closets+Valuted Clgs*Walkout Finished Basement +Storage*Deck!*No Repair Deductible! Dogs only case by case*Pictures from the past year but show very well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have any available units?
20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have?
Some of 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20137 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
