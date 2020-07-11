Apartment List
VA
bellwood
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bellwood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
11 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Results within 10 miles of Bellwood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
148 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$936
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified

1 of 155

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1641 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
$
111 Units Available
Scott's Addition
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
The Fan
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Shockoe Bottom
Pohlig Box Factory
2411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,075
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1392 sqft
At Pohlig Box Factory, you’ll find two building options: Pohlig Box Factory and Superior Warehouse that together offer over 90+ floor plans to choose from, giving you the opportunity to make your next home truly yours.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
6 Units Available
Manchester
Boulders Lakeside Apartments
1006 Boulder Lake Terrace, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1156 sqft
Enjoy the beauty of nature with our community lake views, relax by the resort-style pool with a spacious sundeck, entertain by the multiple outdoor lounges with fireplaces or get in the zone in our expansive fitness center with a yoga and cycling
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Bellwood, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bellwood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Bellwood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

