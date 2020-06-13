/
3 bedroom apartments
174 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 Unit Available
3712 Medora PL
3712 Medora Place, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
3712 Medora PL Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Transitional with 2 Car Attached Garage - Ready to Move! This is a Beautiful 3 BR Home with Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor.
Bensley
1 Unit Available
6901 Wentworth Street
6901 Wentworth Street, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
6901 Wentworth Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Location - Brick ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, fenced rear yard, sunporch. Schools: Bensley Elementary Falling Creek Middle Meadowbrook High (RLNE3232693)
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
5936 Dunnshire Rd.
5936 Dunnshire Road, Meadowbrook, VA
Great tri-level home located off Dalebrook Road in central Chesterfield.
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
20 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
11 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
23 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
1 Unit Available
9106 Lost Forest Dr
9106 Lost Forest Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Chesterfield 3 bedroom Ranch house, 2 bedroom, near Chester Rd. Bellwood, $1300 - Chesterfield near Chester Rd. and Bellwood. 3 bedrooms rancher, 2 baths, electric heat and cool, washer/dryer, stove.
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
2301 Harwood St Unit B
2301 Harwood St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1500 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!!! Beautiful Renovated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW!! Water/Sewer/Trash/ Security System Included!! - Don't miss this beautifully renovated top floor duplex unit 10 minutes from Downtown Richmond! Bus line right down the street
1 Unit Available
1601 Southcreek Drive
1601 Southcreek Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home near Fort Lee - Property Id: 286653 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286653 Property Id 286653 (RLNE5841583)
Jeff Davis
1 Unit Available
3006 Columbia Street
3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick
1 Unit Available
5413 South Jessup Road
5413 South Jessup Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House For Rent: $1330, 3Br/1.5Bth,1300sf - Property Id: 9186 DO NO APPROACH THE HOME! IT IS STILL TENANT OCCUPIED! Please go here to apply! https://rental.turbotenant.
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
7324 Winterleaf Ct
7324 Winterleaf Court, Meadowbrook, VA
Available 08/01/20 Please apply online : www.greatrichmondrentals.
1 Unit Available
3555 Thornsett Dr
3555 Thornsett Drive, Chester, VA
3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath.
1 Unit Available
3012 Sand Hills Drive
3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1328 sqft
3012 Sand Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 Pristine Rancher in Craddock Point - *3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester VA *Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher located on a quiet cul-de-sac *Large 23x13 family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace *Eat-in
1 Unit Available
4633 Laurel Spring Court
4633 Laurel Spring Court, Chesterfield County, VA
4633 Laurel Spring Court Available 08/07/20 Stoney Glen Home On Cul-de-sac!!!!!! - Beautiful home located in the Laurel Springs portion of Stoney Glen in Chester Virginia.
1 Unit Available
13908 Bridgetown Circle
13908 Bridgetown Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
Stunning 4 bdrm home off Harrowgate Rd in Chester - This stunning home is 2 minutes from downtown Chester and set in a great neighborhood. This home features a one car garage, a back deck with a private back yard and so much more.
1 Unit Available
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive - 1
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
- Colonial style home with 4 bdrms, 2 1/2 baths, formal living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace. Conveniently located off Salem Church Road For more information, please visit our website at www.hornerandnewell.
1 Unit Available
6201 Oakbrook Lane
6201 Oakbrook Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
Colonial nestled in Arbor Landing with Community Lake & Waterways, Trails and amazing Amenities, Pet Friendly Rental - Up to 3 Pets, 4 Bedroom, 2.
