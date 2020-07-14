Amenities

For a great "inside the beltway location", close to major transportation routes such as I-395, Columbia Pike, and Route 50, Golden Gate Apartments is well located off Leesburg Pike across from Skyline Mall featuring movie theaters, a health club and shops and is next to Leesburg Pike Plaza featuring additional shops, a super-Giant Food, and restaurants. Golden Gate is also approximately 15 minutes from Crystal City, The Pentagon, National Airport, Fort Meyer, Old Town Alexandria and the 14th Street Bridge. Golden Gate features sunny, spacious, one, two and three bedroom affordable apartment homes with electric and gas included! Community amenities include a seasonal swimming pool, playground, in a lovely wooded setting with laundry facilities in each building and ample free parking! If you are looking for a residence that offers a rare combination of value and convenience, look no further! Come home to Golden Gate!