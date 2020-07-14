All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Golden Gate
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Golden Gate

3529 Leesburg Ct · (202) 759-2704
Location

3529 Leesburg Ct, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3505-204 · Avail. now

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 3513-101 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 3509-202 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3517-102 · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 3517-002 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 3525-103 · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Golden Gate.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
media room
package receiving
hot tub
internet access
For a great "inside the beltway location", close to major transportation routes such as I-395, Columbia Pike, and Route 50, Golden Gate Apartments is well located off Leesburg Pike across from Skyline Mall featuring movie theaters, a health club and shops and is next to Leesburg Pike Plaza featuring additional shops, a super-Giant Food, and restaurants. Golden Gate is also approximately 15 minutes from Crystal City, The Pentagon, National Airport, Fort Meyer, Old Town Alexandria and the 14th Street Bridge. Golden Gate features sunny, spacious, one, two and three bedroom affordable apartment homes with electric and gas included! Community amenities include a seasonal swimming pool, playground, in a lovely wooded setting with laundry facilities in each building and ample free parking! If you are looking for a residence that offers a rare combination of value and convenience, look no further! Come home to Golden Gate!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: Move in fee: $300
Additional: Utility deposit: $175
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 1
rent: Cat: $35 per pet/ month; Dog: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: aggressive
Parking Details: Open parking: 2 permits per unit.
Storage Details: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Golden Gate have any available units?
Golden Gate has 17 units available starting at $1,454 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Golden Gate have?
Some of Golden Gate's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Golden Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Golden Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Golden Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Golden Gate is pet friendly.
Does Golden Gate offer parking?
Yes, Golden Gate offers parking.
Does Golden Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Golden Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Golden Gate have a pool?
Yes, Golden Gate has a pool.
Does Golden Gate have accessible units?
No, Golden Gate does not have accessible units.
Does Golden Gate have units with dishwashers?
No, Golden Gate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Golden Gate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Golden Gate has units with air conditioning.
