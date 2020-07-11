/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM
20 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
5649 COLUMBIA PIKE #3408-1
5649 Columbia Pike, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
$20,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5649 COLUMBIA PIKE #3408-1 in Bailey's Crossroads. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bailey's Crossroads
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
47 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,063
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1129 sqft
At Altaire North, we set out to create an elevated living experience that sees beyond the expected. A coveted location at National Landing blends convenience with escape, where you can take in expansive views of the Washington D.C. skyline.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6128 BRANDON AVE #220
6128 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, VA
Studio
$29,722
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6128 BRANDON AVE #220 in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Bailey's Crossroads
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
105 Units Available
Southwest Employment Area
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1349 sqft
Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, one of the nation's premier firms, 1331 represents a new benchmark in residential communities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
22 Units Available
Woodley Park
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,340
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,885
1389 sqft
Units have granite counters, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Ample closet and storage space. Valet service. Outdoor pool and hot tub. Fitness center with yoga classes. Beautiful location near Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
20 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$4,274
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,190
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,010
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Woodley Park
2607 31ST STREET NW
2607 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
5104 sqft
POSSIBLE OPTION TO LEASE LONGER THAN ONE YEAR. RENT ENTIRE HOUSE FOR $12,000 or EXCLUDE LOWER LEVEL SUITE FOR $11,000. Exquisite French Norman-style Tudor designed by Joseph A. Parks built in 1932 and later expanded. This 5BR/4.
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7800 GLENBROOK RD
7800 Glenbrook Road, Bethesda, MD
6 Bedrooms
$13,000
Picture perfect in downtown Bethesda! One of the prettiest homes I've seen. Built by Sandy Spring Builders in 2015 this home combines today's modern open design with warmth and charm.
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Woodley Park
2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW
2643 Woodley Place Northwest, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
3240 sqft
This beautifully restored Wardman home located on one of Woodley Park's most quaint and pristine streets and just one block away from Woodley Metro boasts 6 bedrooms, 1st floor den, powder room, wood-burning fireplace in grand living room,
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6803 LUMSDEN STREET
6803 Lumsden Street, McLean, VA
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
8469 sqft
TERRIFIC 2 YEAR OLD CUSTOM BUILT COLONIAL IN MCLEAN. OVER 8,600 SF AND FEATURES 6 BEDROOMS AND 7,55 BATHROOMS.
1 of 56
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6707 WEMBERLY WAY
6707 Wemberly Way, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautiful Home on almost 1 Acre Lot located in Sought After Langley Forest Neighborhood. Walk into 2-story foyer that leads to Spacious floor plan. Gorgeous living Room with formal Fireplace & Magnificent Volume Ceiling with Collar-Tie Beams.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Georgetown
2812 P STREET NW
2812 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
3596 sqft
Outstanding 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath residence comprised of approximately 4,100 square feet on four levels. Luxurious features include warm hardwood floors, heavy crown molding, two fireplaces, chef's kitchen with SubZero and Viking, Waterworks bathrooms.
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Foxhall-Palisades
4901 KLINGLE STREET NW
4901 Klingle Street Northwest, Washington, DC
7 Bedrooms
$12,500
6971 sqft
A ** DREAM TEAM ** of the best builder, architect and interior designers have worked in concert to deliver a quality home that has all the modern amenities one could want.
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE
610 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
5600 sqft
Formally, the Canadian Ambassador's Residence - Enjoy the "Washington Lifestyle" in embassy-style grandeur with remarkable views of the US Capitol. Situated only steps away from the Supreme Court, Senate, Union Station, Metro, and Stanton Park.
1 of 78
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE
1443 Waggaman Circle, McLean, VA
7 Bedrooms
$10,500
7877 sqft
Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Lease to own option. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
5429 BUTLER RD
5429 Butler Road, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$15,500
Montgomery County - IM Land Area: 0.
1 of 73
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
333 8TH ST SE #PH -508
333 8th St SE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$12,169
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR - SHOWINGS WILL FOLLOW CDC PROTOCOLS -- CALL LISTERS FOR APPOINTMENT --WELCOME TO CAPITOL HILL -- The Residences at Eastern Market offer unmatched apartment homes of modern design,sq ft & attention to detail.
1 of 81
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Foxhall-Palisades
2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW
2507 Foxhall Road Northwest, Washington, DC
8 Bedrooms
$42,000
13686 sqft
Welcome to 2507 Foxhall Rd., a stunning 14,000 sqft.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
U-Street
1357 R ST NW #705
1357 R St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
Introducing Liz a singular collection 78 modern residences, and the first project in DC by the renowned Selldorf Architects.
1 of 76
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE
1353 Woodside Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
9512 sqft
Spectacular Luxury Home with 5 BR, 6BA, & 2 HB built by Master builder SOLITAIRE HOMES, located on 1.25 flat acres in Woodside estates just minutes to Tysons.
Similar Pages
Bailey's Crossroads 1 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 2 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 3 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads Apartments with BalconyBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Garage
Bailey's Crossroads Apartments with GymBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBailey's Crossroads Apartments with ParkingBailey's Crossroads Apartments with PoolBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA